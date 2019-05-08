Company Briefs: Kimly

Kimly

Catalist-listed coffee shop operator Kimly's second-quarter earnings took a hit from higher expenses, even though it notched turnover growth on recent acquisitions, in results released yesterday.

Net profit came in lower by 13.2 per cent year on year to $4.73 million for the three months to March 31 on the hit from selling and distribution, administrative and other expenses.

Revenue, meanwhile, went up by 4.7 per cent to $51.5 million on contributions from restaurant chain Tonkichi and confectioner Rive Gauche, which were bought last July.

Earnings per share slipped to 0.41 cent from 0.47 cent, while net asset value was 7.41 cents a share, against 7.68 cents as of Sept 30 last year.

Competition, high rents and a labour crunch mean that the food and beverage landscape is still challenging in Singapore, Kimly said in its outlook statement.

The group runs 68 eateries and 130 food stalls islandwide.

SingPost

Mainboard-listed mail and logistics firm SingPost sank into the red for the fiscal fourth quarter, dragged down by impairment charges for two loss-making US e-commerce businesses up for sale.

For the three months ended March 31, net loss came in at $75.1 million, reversing from a net profit of $31.8 million a year ago.

This translated to a loss per share of 3.5 cents for the quarter, versus earnings per share of 1.24 cents previously.

But the board is recommending a final dividend of two cents, unchanged from the preceding year. The final dividend, if approved by shareholders at an annual general meeting, will be paid out on Aug 7. This would bring the annual dividend for the financial year to 3.5 cents per share.

Revenue for the fourth quarter slipped 2.1 per cent to $374.1 million, largely due to declines from its logistics and e-commerce business segments.

For the full year, net profit plunged 86 per cent to $19 million from $135.5 million, which the group attributed mainly to impairment charges of $98.7 million for its United States businesses.

On a per share basis, earnings stood at 0.18 cent for the year, down from 5.32 cents a year earlier.

Full-year revenue rose 2.9 per cent to $1.56 billion, led by growth from its post and parcel and property segments.