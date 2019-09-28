Company Briefs: Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation

Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation

Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation (Keppel T&T) has entered into agreements to divest its entire stakes in Keppel Logistics (Foshan) - or KLF - and Keppel Logistics (Hong Kong) - or KLHK - to Sinoway Shipping for about $39 million. Sinoway Shipping is a subsidiary of Sinotrans Limited.

The deals are expected to be completed this year, Keppel T&T said yesterday.

It will sell its 70 per cent interest in KLF to Sinoway Shipping for 176.4 million yuan (S$34.2 million).

Sinoway Shipping will also provide 48.5 million yuan to KLF for it to repay its shareholders' loan due to Keppel T&T.

In addition, the parties have agreed that a special working team comprising representatives from KLF, Keppel T&T and Sinoway Shipping will be set up post-completion to negotiate with the local government on the compensation for the closure of Lanshi port in Guangdong province, China.

After KLF has received the compensation, Sinoway Shipping will work towards liquidating KLF, and Keppel T&T will be entitled to 70 per cent of the proceeds of the liquidated assets of KLF.

Keppel T&T's wholly owned subsidiary Steamers (HK) will sell its 70 per cent interest in KLHK to Sinoway Shipping for 25.8 million yuan. KLHK provides freight forwarding and barging services between Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Foshan.

Commodities Intelligence Centre

Commodities Intelligence Centre (CIC) has, on behalf of its users, struck a US$8.5 million (S$11.7 million) offtake agreement with Indonesian coal supplier Anggun Makmur Energy (AME) to supply steam coal to power plants in Vietnam.

The first coal shipment to be produced by clean coal technologies will start next month, CIC said yesterday. Through the deal, CIC is looking at expansion in Asia to markets such as China and the Philippines, reducing cross-border transaction costs and creating more trade synergies in the region.

CIC is a Singapore-based global trading platform for physical commodities backed by Enterprise Singapore. It is a joint venture between the Singapore Exchange, China-based Zall Smartcom, and Global eTrade Services.

AME, meanwhile, is an Indonesia-based coal supplier principally engaged in coal mining, trading, infrastructure, logistics and more.