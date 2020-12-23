Company briefs: Keppel Corporation

Keppel Corporation

Keppel Renewable Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, has signed an agreement to acquire a 45 per cent stake in Harlin Solar to develop a large-scale, greenfield solar farm in Queensland, Australia.

It has agreed to pay a nominal sum of A$540 (S$544) for the stake and provide a loan of up to A$3.24 million to Harlin Solar for funding the project's development costs. Keppel also has options to acquire all the remaining stakes in the firm for an aggregate maximum of A$52.35 million. The acquisition is subject to approval by Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board.

SoftBank

Japanese wireless carrier SoftBank said yesterday that it will lower its mobile fees - something bigger rival NTT Docomo has already done - following government calls to cut prices to spur consumer spending elsewhere in the economy.

Japan's third-biggest mobile phone network operator by subscribers said lower price plans include charging 2,980 yen (S$38.50) for 20 gigabytes of data per month from March next year. The plan will be offered online only and use "SoftBank on Line" branding.

Messaging app operator Line is merging with SoftBank's Internet business Z Holdings.

Google

Google said on Monday that it had not used its multibillion-dollar deals with other large technology firms to protect its position as the dominant online search engine, in the company's first formal rebuttal to the United States Justice Department's accusations that those deals violated antitrust laws.

In the filing, Google said it "developed, continually innovated and promoted" its search product as part of its mission to "organise the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful".

"People use Google Search because they choose to, not because they are forced to," it said.

