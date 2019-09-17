Company Briefs: H&M

H&M

Sweden's H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, yesterday reported its steepest sales growth in three years in local currency terms.

Sales before currency fluctuations were up 8 per cent in June-August from a year earlier. This was its fifth consecutive quarterly rise and it matched the 8 per cent recorded in the third quarter of 2016, reported Reuters.

"Well-received summer collections and increased market share confirm that the H&M group is on the right track with its transformation work," said the group.

Net sales rose more than expected, by 12 per cent to 62.6 billion kronor (S$8.9 billion). H&M's shares have soared 51 per cent this year on investor hopes that the group is getting back on track after years of falling profits.

OUE Lippo Healthcare

Singapore's Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal filed by entities related to fund manager Crest Capital Asia in a lawsuit against OUE Lippo Healthcare (OUELH) over the appointment of receivers over certain OUELH subsidiaries.

The court ordered that a standby facility and its related contracts and transactions were void and that OUELH owed no contractual liability or obligation to Crest.

The order remains unchanged from a Singapore High Court order on July 2 last year.

"No further appeal may be made in respect of matters decided on by the Court of Appeal," OUELH said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

The Straits Trading Company

Mainboard-listed The Straits Trading Company has appointed Mr Eric Teng as chief executive of Straits Developments, the group's wholly owned subsidiary.

Mr Teng was most recently chief executive of Heeton Holdings. From Oct 1, he will be responsible for Straits Developments' property business, except for what falls under Straits Real Estate. He will also be in charge of new business development in technology, hospitality, property development, marketing and sales and leasing.

Mr Teng will also handle group investor relations and corporate communications, and will help chairman Chew Gek Khim to oversee corporate functions such as portfolio management (operations), information technology, human resources and administration. Mr Teng will also oversee the business of STC Property Management.