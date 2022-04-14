Company briefs: Hatten Land

Hatten Lan

Hatten Land said yesterday that it will be rebranding Elements Mall in Melaka, Malaysia, into an e-sports hub.

To fund this new business strategy, the property developer said in a bourse filing that it will be raising $5 million by issuing close to 122 million new shares, at 4.1 cents per share.

The new shares will be issued to 10 investors, who had agreed to subscribe to them on Monday.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) agreed to buy biotech company Sierra Oncology for US$1.9 billion (S$2.6 billion) as the British drugmaker moves to strengthen its stable of medicine to fight cancer, and prepares to spin off its consumer-health unit.

The pharmaceutical giant will pay US$55 per share in cash for California-based Sierra, a maker of targeted therapies for rare forms of cancer, GSK said yesterday. That is 39 per cent more than Sierra's closing price of US$39.52 on Tuesday.

Google said it will invest US$9.5 billion (S$13 billion) in offices and data centres in the United States over this year, putting money behind its bid to get more workers back in its buildings. The Alphabet-owned company based in California, will spend on campuses across the country, and is expecting to create 12,000 new jobs as part of the investment, chief executive Sundar Pichai said.

Tech firms have struggled to balance getting workers back to the office without causing unrest among their staff, who are often in high demand.

