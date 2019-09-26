Company Briefs: Guocoland

Guocoland

Guocoland has broken ground for the first phase of its 7.5 billion yuan (S$1.45 billion) mixed-use development, the Chongqing 18 Steps project, located in the Yuzhong District of Chongqing, China.

Chongqing 18 Steps comprises residential and commercial components with a total gross floor area spanning 341,000 sq m. GuocoLand owns a 75 per cent stake in the development, while Hong Leong Holdings (China) holds the remaining 25 per cent.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Chongqing Yuzhong District Committee secretary Huang Yulin. Also present were officials from the Yuzhong District government, GuocoLand's board of directors and GuocoLand's senior management.

Mr Raymond Choong, GuocoLand group president and chief executive officer, said: "This development is not only GuocoLand's first project in Chongqing, it is also our largest development in terms of gross floor area and one of the largest investments we have made in China in recent years."

Situated right next to the Jiefangbei (Liberation Square) central business district, the first phase of Chongqing 18 Steps features over 1,000 luxurious apartments in five high-rise residential towers, with the tallest reaching a height of 193m.

Construction of the residences is expected to be completed in 2023.

Chongqing 18 Steps will also include integrated retail podiums that will offer lifestyle and dining options, as well as two conserved buildings that are being restored and converted for commercial and educational use.

Kimly

Catalist-listed Kimly announced on Tuesday that it plans to acquire a coffee-shop property in north-west Singapore for $14 million.

Its wholly owned subsidiary, Jin Wei Food Holdings, has acquired all the shares in Teck Whye 143 Food House (TW143) for $10,000 in cash. TW143 had, on Jan 3, exercised an option to purchase the coffee-shop property at 143 Teck Whye Lane for $14 million.

Acquisition of the property by TW143 is expected to be completed on or around Nov 1.

The property has a 93-year leasehold title which began on July 1, 1992. With a strata floor area of 224 sq m, the coffee shop has seven stalls, two kiosks and an outdoor refreshment area.

The acquisition will be paid for in cash and will be funded through the group's internal resources and external financing.

Kimly will operate and manage the TW143 coffee shop and also operate mixed vegetable rice, dim sum and drinks stalls on the premises.