Company Briefs : Gojek

Visa said yesterday that it has invested in Indonesia's Gojek as part of the ride-hailing company's ongoing Series F fund-raising round, reported Reuters.

The two companies will work together to provide more options for cashless payments for consumers across Indonesia and South-east Asia, the US payment processor said. Visa did not mention how much money it was investing in Gojek or how big a stake it would acquire.

Last week, it was reported that Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), the Thai lender that counts King Maha Vajiralongkorn as its biggest shareholder, had invested an undisclosed amount in Gojek.

DealStreetAsia said yesterday that Gojek had amassed about US$1.6 billion (S$2.2 billion) in Series F total before the SCB investment. Quoting a source, it added that the company is targeting to close the round at over US$3 billion to accelerate its expansion across South-east Asia. Gojek rival Grab, meanwhile, has secured more than US$4.5 billion for its ongoing Series H round, including US$1.46 billion funding from SoftBank Vision Fund.

An enlarged number of units from a rights issue, which outweighed contributions from two more recently acquired properties, led Keppel-KBS US Reit to post a distribution per unit (DPU) in its second quarter ended June 30 of 1.5 US cents, lower than its forecast of 1.58 US cents for the period.

Restated for the Nov 26 rights issue, its forecast DPU for that quarter would have been 1.47 US cents. Its actual second-quarter 2018 DPU was also 1.5 US cents. This came as second-quarter income available for distribution reached US$12.4 million (S$16.9 million), 23.4 per cent higher than the forecast for the second quarter of this year, and 31.2 per cent higher than actual second-quarter 2018 performance.

For the three months ended June 30, gross revenue was 21.5 per cent higher at US$29.3 million than the second-quarter 2019 forecast, due to contributions by The Westpark Portfolio and Maitland Promenade I, following their acquisitions on Nov 30 last year and Jan 16 this year, respectively.

That result was also 29.3 per cent higher than actual performance in the previous year.

Net property income climbed 27.9 per cent to US$18 million from the forecast, and was 30.4 per cent better than the actual performance a year ago. For the first half of its fiscal year, actual DPU was at three US cents.