Company Briefs: GE

GE

General Electric (GE) was blocked by a federal judge in Boston from making or selling its Haliade-X offshore wind turbines in the US, dealing a fresh blow to the conglomerate's struggling renewable energy division.

US District Judge William Young late on Wednesday granted an injunction requested by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy after a jury in June found that GE's design infringed a patent held by the Spanish manufacturer.

The ruling, however, allows two wind projects in the coastal waters off New Jersey and Massachusetts to continue as planned with GE's turbines.

BLOOMBERG

Tesla

Tesla's China operations are back in full swing after an upgrade to its factory in Shanghai and a Covid-19 lockdown in the city slowed production this year.

Mr Elon Musk's electric carmaker delivered 76,965 Chinese-made vehicles in August, just shy of June's record 77,938 and a sharp rebound from 28,217 in July, when assembly lines at Tesla's plant in Shanghai were suspended for upgrades to double annual capacity to about 1 million units. Of Tesla's August total, 34,502 vehicles went to the local market and 42,463 were shipped overseas, China Passenger Car Association data released on Thursday showed.

BLOOMBERG

Apple

China's latest Covid-19 lockdown has virtually paralysed a city of six million, forcing Apple's data centre operator to take emergency measures to shut out the pandemic. Apple's partner in Guiyang, which operates the server centre that houses all online data generated and stored by hundreds of millions of Chinese iPhone users, described what amounted to a "closed loop" system under which employees are barred from leaving the premises.

The company did not say whether Apple's servers had been affected or when the lockdown will be lifted.

BLOOMBERG