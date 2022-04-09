Company Briefs

Frontline, Euronav

Frontline and Euronav are considering an all-stock merger that would produce the world's biggest tanker fleet, just as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drives a recovery in the market.

The creation of a tanker behemoth - capable of carrying the equivalent of about 100 days of German daily oil demand - would come at an opportune moment. With shippers shunning Russian vessels, demand for other carriers is increasing.

Shares of both Frontline and Euronav have rallied this year, valuing a combined tanker company at more than US$4.2 billion (S$5.7 billion).

BLOOMBERG

EC World Reit

The manager of EC World real estate investment trust (Reit) said the refinancing exercise for all onshore and offshore term loans due in 2022 is in the final stages of negotiation, and believes the Reit can continue operating as a going concern. The manager was responding to queries from the Singapore Exchange, which noted that its auditor PwC had highlighted a material uncertainty in financial statements for the Reit's financial year 2021. The manager said the uncertainty arose because the refinancing of loans was not completed at the time of the issuance of the financial statements.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Volvo

Volvo said Russia's war in Ukraine has forced it to make provisions in the first quarter totalling 4 billion kronor (S$576 million) that will have a negative impact on operating income. All of the Swedish truck-maker's sales, services and production in Russia have been suspended since the war started and sanctions were imposed, it said yesterday. Last year, about 3 per cent of Volvo's net sales stemmed from Russia, with the provision related to expected credit losses among customers there. Volvo has total assets worth about 9 billion kronor related to Russia.

BLOOMBERG