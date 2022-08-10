Company Briefs: Frasers Property

Frasers Property

Frasers Property has achieved pre-sold revenue of $2.3 billion so far in financial year 2022 for its residential projects across Singapore, Australia, China and Thailand, the real estate group said in a business update for the third quarter ended June.

In Singapore, the group said the demand for quality residential developments remains resilient, with sales of launched projects strengthening despite property cooling measures introduced in December last year.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Qualcomm, GlobalFoundries

Qualcomm and GlobalFoundries have inked an agreement to more than double their existing long-term manufacturing agreement for chips used in 5G transceivers, Wi-Fi, automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.

Under a multibillion-dollar revenue agreement, the chips will be produced in GlobalFoundries' factories in the United States, Germany, Singapore and France.

REUTERS

SoftBank

SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son said he plans widespread cost cutting at his Japanese conglomerate and its Vision Fund investment arm after a record US$23.4 billion (S$32.3 billion) loss.

He said he will review "everything" for potential cuts without any "sacred cows". SoftBank will scrutinise senior and junior employees in both front and back offices to an extent never experienced before.

BLOOMBERG