Company Briefs: Fragrance Group

Fragrance Group

Mainboard-listed real estate developer Fragrance Group's net profit dived 47.5 per cent from $4.2 million to $2.2 million in the third quarter, as a result of a 20 per cent decline in its revenue and lower contributions from its joint venture.

Fragrance reported $44.7 million in revenue in the three months ended September. Its revenue for the corresponding period in the preceding year was $55.9 million.

Earnings per share dropped from 0.06 cent to 0.03 cent, while net asset value per share was slightly lower at 16.1 cents as at Sept 30 against 16.4 cents as at Dec 31 last year.

The firm has declared an interim dividend of 0.2 cent, payable on Nov 30. No interim dividend was declared a year ago.

UnUsUaL Limited

UnUsUaL Limited's earnings for the second quarter improved by 30.4 per cent year on year from $2.5 million to $3.2 million, on the back of better performance from its promotion and other businesses.

Revenue was 41.2 per cent higher at $18.8 million from $13.3 million in the corresponding period a year ago.

Promotion revenue and other revenue made higher contributions to the top line, though it was partially offset by a decrease in production revenue.

Earnings per share was 0.32 cent, down from 0.39 cent.

For the first half, net profit rose 39.1 per cent from $4 million to $5.6 million, while revenue increased by 27.3 per cent from $19.5 million to $24.8 million.

No dividend has been declared.

Noble Group

The board of Noble Group said before trading opened yesterday that the schemes of arrangement tabled for its debt revamp have been granted court sanctions.

The English courts sanctioned the English scheme on Tuesday, while the Bermuda courts issued the order sanctioning the Bermuda scheme on Wednesday.

Noble said its debt restructuring exercise is expected to turn effective on Nov 26.

In August, Noble shareholders approved the commodities firm's restructuring plan, which proposed to hand over 70 per cent of its equity to senior creditors, 10 per cent to management and the rest to existing shareholders.