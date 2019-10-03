Company Briefs: Ezion Holdings

Ezion Holdings

Ezion Holdings' conditional debt conversion agreement and conditional option agreement with its would-be white knight Yinson Holdings have lapsed, the offshore and marine group announced on Tuesday night.

Under the conditional debt conversion agreement, Malaysia-listed Yinson was to have wiped out some US$916 million (S$1.3 billion) of Ezion's debt and, in turn, received new Ezion shares at 5.5 cents apiece.

However, the proposed subscription and grant of options were subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions as set out in the conditional debt conversion agreement and conditional option agreement, within six months of said agreements.

These conditions had not been fulfilled or waived by this long-stop date, said Ezion. On Tuesday, Ezion and Yinson decided not to extend the deadline. Accordingly, the conditional debt conversion agreement and conditional option agreement have lapsed and will cease to have further effect.

"Notwithstanding, the company remains in discussions with the subscriber, as well as the designated lenders, to explore possible ways to move forward," said Ezion.

No Signboard

Seafood restaurant operator No Signboard said its independent reviewer, Nexia TS Public Accounting Corporation, has no objections to former group chief financial officer Voon Sze Yin leaving the company two days ago.

On July 1, she tendered her resignation after accepting a new job offer. On Monday, she was replaced in the role by Ms Lok Pei San.

Nexia is conducting an independent review into No Signboard's adoption of Actual Group Accounting Principles. The company appointed Nexia in July, after the Singapore Exchange (SGX) gave a directive in March.

Among other things, Nexia is reviewing the appropriateness of using the accounting principles for the unaudited group financial statements for the first quarter to third quarter last year, and whether the financial statements were prepared in accordance with the Singapore Financial Reporting Standards.

In response to SGX's queries about Ms Voon's departure, No Signboard said yesterday that Nexia has given confirmation to the audit committee and its board that it has no objections and that her departure will not impede the progress of the independent review.

It added that Ms Voon has given the assurance she will continue rendering her assistance until the completion of the review.