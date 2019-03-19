Company Briefs: Ensign InfoSecurity

Ensign InfoSecurity

Ensign InfoSecurity, which is partly owned by investment company Temasek, launched a joint-venture centre for excellence yesterday to protect critical infrastructure against sophisticated cyber attacks.

The new centre - a tie-up between Ensign and the United States' IronNet Cybersecurity - comes soon after the two companies launched a research and development joint venture, dubbed Cyber Analytics, last Thursday.

Intelligence-sharing on cyberthreats will be a key strategic focus for the centre, according to a joint statement from Ensign and IronNet.

Based in Singapore, the Cyber Analytics centre will combine IronNet's real-time analysis of "behavioural anomalies" with metadata from the telecommunications network of telco StarHub, which owns 40 per cent of Ensign.

The development of regional cyber-security talent and the exchange of intellectual property and knowledge are two other strategic thrusts for the centre.

Under the partnership, Ensign is the exclusive distributor of IronNet's IronDefense and IronDome solutions in Singapore and otherAsia-Pacific markets.

EY

Professional services organisation EY said yesterday that it will bring its start-up incubator programme EY Foundry to Singapore, following a successful first run in Sydney, Australia, last year.

Applications for the programme's six-month, rent-free residency at the EY wavespace centre in Singapore are open from now until April 26 at www.ey.com/eyfoundry. The programme will be launched in June.

Early-stage start-ups in the accounting, tax, fintech (financial technology), legal tech and regulatory tech sectors in Singapore are invited to apply. To qualify, applicants must be a technology or product-related start-up in the pre-series A funding stage; have a working prototype or be working towards a prototype that is scalable and can be used internationally; have a headcount of four individuals or fewer with proven experience in the relevant industry; and have sufficient cash flow for nine months of operations, among other criteria.

Over the course of the residency, EY will provide participants with a tailored learning programme to accelerate their business growth and develop their technology.

While EY will not be taking equity in the start-ups, participants will receive $120,000 worth of Microsoft Azure credits to build their technology stack. They will also be able to pitch their ideas, technology or products to EY leaders and supporting members of the corporate community.