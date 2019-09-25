Company Briefs: Delong Holdings; HSBC

Delong Holdings

Steelmaker Delong Holdings will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange with effect from 9am tomorrow, the mainboard-listed firm said in a bourse filing yesterday.

This comes after chief executive officer Ding Liguo's privatisation offer closed on Sept 10, with the offeror and concert parties owning 98.75 per cent of the total number of shares.

Trading of Delong shares was suspended on Sept 11, with its shares closing unchanged at $6.98 the previous day.

In July, Mr Ding had made a voluntary cash offer to take Delong private at $7 per share via his vehicle Best Grace Holdings, after an aborted privatisation attempt at the same price last September that breached Singapore's takeover code.

The appointed independent financial adviser, PricewaterhouseCoopers Corporate Finance, said last month that the offer was "not fair but reasonable". Delong's independent directors recommended that shareholders accept the offer.

HSBC

HSBC Private Banking announced yesterday the expanded role of Ms Cynthia Lee as regional head of private wealth solutions (PWS) for the Asia-Pacific (Apac), based in Hong Kong, as well as the appointment of Mr Steven Weekes as head of PWS for South-east Asia, based in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Ms Michelle Lau, also based in Singapore, has moved to a new role within HSBC Private Banking as managing director of ultra-high net worth and family office strategic services, South-east Asia.

Ms Lee's role will be expanded to cover the larger region of Apac, in order to build on PWS' support for a growing number of HSBC Group-connected clients. She joined HSBC as head of PWS for North Asia in January.

This change means PWS' structure will mirror that of private banking, the largest contributor of referrals for the business, HSBC said yesterday.

Ms Lee was formerly at JP Morgan, where she was most recently head of wealth advisory for Asia. She has more than 20 years of wealth advisory experience, focusing on private clients and families.

Meanwhile, Mr Weekes joined HSBC after 23 years at Citi Private Bank. He was most recently Citi's head of international fiduciary services based in Zurich, Switzerland, leading a global team. He takes over the role of head of PWS for South-east Asia from Ms Lau.