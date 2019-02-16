Company Briefs : Challenger Technologies

Challenger Technologies

Challenger Technologies yesterday posted a 2 per cent decrease in net profit to $5.7 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018.

Revenue slipped 6 per cent to $83.9 million due to lower contribution from IT products and services, which fell 6.6 per cent from a year ago. This was mainly a result of lower revenue contribution from trade-show sales and retail operations. The fall was partly offset by stronger revenue growth in corporate sales.

Revenue from the telephonic call centre and data management services improved by 26.7 per cent to $1.9 million in the fourth quarter. Contribution from the electronic signage services business segment increased to $0.5 million compared to $0.2 million a year ago.

Challenger blamed the slowdown in Q4 on weak retail sentiment arising from global uncertainties such as trade wars and Brexit.

Earnings per share came in at 1.66 cents, compared with 1.69 cents a year ago.

The group has proposed a final dividend of two cents per share for FY2018. Together with the interim dividend of 1.1 cents, this would amount to a total dividend of 3.1 cents per share for the financial year.

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels

London-listed Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) has posted a fourth-quarter net loss of £5 million (S$8.7 million), compared to a net profit of £32 million the year before. This was on the back of net revaluation and impairment losses.

Losses per share were at 1.7 pence, down from earnings per share of 9.8 pence the year before.

The M&C board is recommending a final ordinary dividend of 2.15 pence per share, down from 4.42 pence per share the year before. Together with the interim ordinary dividend of 2.08 pence per share, which remains unchanged from the year before, the total ordinary dividend for the year is 4.23 pence per share. Shareholders are expected to be paid on May 17.

M&C saw revenue rise to £267 million, up from £260 million the year before, with contributions from its hotel business which posted a 3.9 per cent or £9 million rise in revenue to £240 million from £231 million the year before. This was offset by losses in its property and Reits business, which garnered revenues of £10 million and £17 million respectively, compared with £11 million and £18 million respectively, the year before.

For the full year, net profit was down to £43 million from £124 million the year before.