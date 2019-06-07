Company Briefs: Ayondo

Ayondo

Catalist-listed Ayondo has completed the disposal of its entire stake in Ayondo Markets Limited (AML), the fintech firm announced yesterday.

It added that all conditions precedent to the proposed disposal have been fulfilled and/or waived. The disposal was completed on Wednesday, and AML will cease to be an indirect subsidiary of the company.

On May 8, Ayondo announced that it planned to sell AML for £5.7 million (S$10 million) to Netherlands-registered BUX Holdings, a white-label partner of the trading platform developer.

China Everbright Water

Mainboard-listed China Everbright Water said yesterday it has secured two waste-water treatment projects in China's Jiangsu province, worth a total investment of 503.6 million yuan (S$99.5 million).

The first, worth around 478 million yuan, is the Jiangyin City Xili Centre waste-water treatment plant and ancillary pipeline network and pumping stations project located in Jiangyin city's Lin'gang Economic Development Zone.

The other project is the Chengxi reusable water project with an investment of 25.6 million yuan, designed to have a daily reusable water supply capacity of 33,000 cubic metres.

CDL

A unit of mainboard-listed CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) has renewed its lease on a New Zealand hotel for another three years with the lessee, Hospitality Services.

CDLHT - a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (CDL H-Reit) and CDL Hospitality Business Trust - said yesterday that CDL H-Reit's wholly owned subsidiary, CDLHT (BVI) One, as lessor, renewed the deed of lease on Grand Millennium Auckland with the lessee.

The lessee is wholly owned by New Zealand-listed Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand.

The lease started on Sept 7, 2016 with a three-year term. It can be renewed for two further three-year terms, subject to mutual agreement.