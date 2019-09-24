Company Briefs: ANZ

ANZ

The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) yesterday appointed Ms Stella Saris as head of sustainable finance, international.

Her appointment comes as ANZ is expanding its expertise in Asia to support key customers in capturing growing momentum in the sustainable finance loan and bond markets.

Based in Singapore, Ms Saris was previously a director focusing on renewable energy within ANZ's specialised finance team. She has more than 15 years of experience at the bank, across a range of structured finance and industry sector roles in Australia, Europe and Asia.

Ms Saris will continue to be based in Singapore for her new role. She reports to Mr Nick Halkas, head of infrastructure, export and sustainable finance - international, in Singapore, as well as Ms Katharine Tapley, head of sustainable finance in Sydney.

Geo Energy Resources

Coal producer Geo Energy Resources has acquired a majority stake in two South Sumatra coal mines for US$25 million (S$34.5 million).

It will buy Titan Global Energy from Titan Infra Energy (TIE) and its affiliate, Jaya Utama Indonesia, giving Geo Energy a 51 per cent stake in coal mines Bara Anugrah Sejahtera and Banjarsari Pribumi.

TIE was established in Indonesia in 2004 and is a vertical energy infrastructure and logistic company with primary operations in South Sumatra.

Mainboard-listed Geo Energy will pay for the deal with its existing cash - US$2.5 million for a refundable deposit payable upon execution of the purchase agreement, and US$22.5 million once the deal is completed. The deal must be completed by its long-stop date of Dec 31 this year.

Both mines have been in production since 2012, and produced a total of 3.8 million tonnes of coal last year.

Metech International

Nolash Tech, the wholly owned Chinese unit of Metech International, has inked agreements with five companies to exclusively provide technical, operation and procurement services, the Catalist-listed firm announced in a bourse filing yesterday after trading hours.

The aggregate annual service fee for the agreements is 10 million yuan (S$2 million), payable quarterly in advance. The first instalment for each client is due on Nov 1.

Each service agreement lasts for one year and can be extended for up to four years. Nolash will maintain a refundable deposit of two million yuan with each client.