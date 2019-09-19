Company Briefs: Acronis

Acronis

Cyber security firm Acronis, which has dual headquarters in Singapore and Switzerland, yesterday announced a US$147 million (S$202 million) investment round led by Goldman Sachs.

The investment round sets the valuation of the company at over US$1 billion.

Acronis said it will use the funds to expand its engineering team in Singapore, Bulgaria and Arizona, build additional data centres and grow through acquisitions.

It will also use the capital to accelerate business growth in North America together with Acronis SCS, an independent software vendor and distributor for the public sector.

Acronis founder and chief executive Serguei Beloussov said that the company achieved 20 per cent business growth last year, and is on track for over 30 per cent growth this year.

Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT) has raised $400 million through an oversubscribed private placement of 176.6 million new units. The issue price was $2.265 per unit, the top end of the issue price range of $2.211 to $2.265.

The issue price represents about a 1.5 per cent discount to the adjusted volume weighted average price (VWAP) of $2.299 per unit, and a 2.7 per cent discount to the VWAP of $2.328 for all trades done on Monday up to the time the placement agreement was signed on Tuesday.

An upsize option was exercised, with 18.3 million new units issued from it, out of a maximum of 22.6 million new units.

The private placement was about 6.3 times covered, MIT said in a filing yesterday.

Trading of the new units is expected to commence on or around next Thursday at 9am.

Broadway Industrial Group

Mainboard-listed precision manufacturer Broadway Industrial Group yesterday appointed S. Purushothuman K. Swaminathan (Kesavan), 53, as chief operating officer (projects).

Mr Kesavan will be responsible for the group's diversification projects. He will identify, review and recommend suitable initiatives to expand the group's capabilities, products and services and revenue streams. He will also be accountable for the set-up and integration of new initiatives and ensuring effective management of resources.

The company was added to the Singapore Exchange watch list on June 6 for failing to meet the minimum trading price criterion.