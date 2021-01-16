Company briefs

Hyundai Motor Group

South Korean firm Hyundai Motor Group has signed an investment pact with China's southern province of Guangdong to build its first overseas fuel cell system production plant. Construction of the facility with annual capacity of 6,500 fuel cell systems begins in March, with completion aimed for the second half of 2022, the company said yesterday.

Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor and Kia, did not disclose the investment amount, but said it would work with Chinese firms to participate in Guangdong's hydrogen-related projects.

REUTERS

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

Mainboard-listed Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has inked a deal to set up a liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply chain joint venture, the board said on Thursday.

Its wholly-owned Yangzijiang Terminals China Holding unit will cough up six million yuan (S$1.23 million) for a 30 per cent stake in the three-way joint venture.

The board said the transaction is in the long-term interest of the group, as it will offer an initial exposure to a wider range of LNG-related business.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Uniqlo

The owner of Japanese clothing chain Uniqlo said its quarterly operating profit beats pre-pandemic levels, boosted by China's resurgence and solid demand for comfortable clothing.

Fast Retailing's profit in the three months to Nov 30 rose to 113.1 billion yen (S$1.44 billion), up 23 per cent from a year earlier and before the pandemic.

That beat the market's consensus view of 104.7 billion yen, although quarterly sales of 619.8 billion yen missed expectations of 640 billion yen, according to the average of analysts' forecasts from Refinitiv.

REUTERS