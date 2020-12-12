Company briefs

Ascendas Reit

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) is planning to acquire an office property in Sydney, Australia, for A$288.9 million (S$291 million), its manager said yesterday.

The proposed acquisition of 1-5 Thomas Holt Drive (left) at Macquarie Park will be the Reit's fifth suburban office property investment in Australia. The modern campus-style property comprises three suburban office blocks with a net lettable area of 39,188 sq m, located on freehold land.

With the acquisition, Sydney accounts for 48 per cent of the Reit's Australian portfolio.

United Overseas Bank

UOB Venture Management - the private equity arm of United Overseas Bank (UOB) - in collaboration with Credit Suisse, has raised more than US$60 million (S$80 million) at the first close of its second impact fund.

The Asia Impact Investment Fund II looks to improve the well-being and livelihoods of low-income communities in South-east Asia and China through its investments. The fund's first round of fund raising received capital commitments from institutional and accredited investors, including UOB, global family offices and high-net-worth investors.

Ericsson

Ericsson is suing Samsung Electronics in the United States in a dispute in which it alleges that the South Korean telecommunications giant violated contractual commitments.

The case will address alleged breaches of certain obligations by Samsung "and seeks to obtain a ruling by the court that Ericsson has complied with its own commitments", according to a statement yesterday.

Ericsson said that as a result of the contractual dispute, it faces a risk of delayed royalty payments from unlicensed periods.

BLOOMBERG