Company briefs

Equinix

Nasdaq-listed Equinix has made a US$144 million (S$193 million) initial investment for the first phase of its fifth data centre in Singapore, it said on Tuesday.

Named SG5, the nine-storey facility will be located in Tanjong Kling data centre park and be directly connected to the four existing Equinix International Business Exchange data centres in Singapore via low-latency dark fibre links.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Samsung Electronics

Electronics giant Samsung Electronics announced a mini-reshuffle of senior executives yesterday, without replacing its recently deceased chairman or changing top leadership positions, including that of vice-chairman Jay Y. Lee.

Heir apparent Lee, whose father and Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee died in October, is facing two separate trials that analysts say could land him in jail for a second time.

With their uncertain outcomes, Samsung is seen taking its time before making big changes, like Lee rising to fill the chairmanship, analysts said.

REUTERS

Credit Bureau Asia

Credit Bureau Asia's initial public offering (IPO) shares were 60.8 times subscribed, the credit and risk information solutions provider said yesterday.

Based on the offer price of 93 cents, the company's market capitalisation is approximately $214.3 million. The trading of the shares is expected to start today.