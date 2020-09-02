Zoom's shares soar as sales rocket, lifting CEO's fortune

SAN FRANCISCO • In just a few hours, Zoom Video Communications chief executive officer Eric Yuan became US$4.2 billion (S$5.7 billion) richer.

Shares of his virtual-meeting company surged as much as 26 per cent to US$410 in late US trading on Monday, as it reported a jump in quarterly revenue and suggested the explosive growth will continue. Should the stock maintain such a gain yesterday, Mr Yuan's fortune would surpass US$20 billion.

So far, this year has been filled with eye-popping rallies for the richest names in the tech world - Amazon.com's Jeff Bezos saw his net worth grow by US$13 billion in one day in July, and Tesla's Elon Musk added US$8 billion in 24 hours last month. Both men have reached record levels of wealth, with Mr Bezos crossing US$200 billion and Mr Musk surpassing US$100 billion last week.

Zoom has been one of the clearest beneficiaries of the coronavirus pandemic, with businesses and educational institutions turning to the service to work and teach remotely.

The software maker reported on Monday that sales jumped 355 per cent to US$663.5 million in the three months through July 31 - the second-largest surge among Nasdaq 100 Index members last quarter, only behind biotech firm Moderna, data compiled by Bloomberg shows. Zoom said sales will be as much as US$2.39 billion in the fiscal year ending in January, meaning revenue would almost quadruple in just one year.

The founder of the San Jose, California-based company, whose net worth is mostly made up of his more than 50 million Zoom shares, is one of the biggest gainers this year. Mr Yuan, 50, was US$12.8 billion richer as of the Monday close as the stock surged almost fivefold.

Early Zoom investors Li Ka Shing and Samuel Chen are also getting a wealth boost from the rally. Assuming both men still hold the stock, Mr Li could be adding US$2 billion in one day and Mr Chen more than US$650 million should Zoom shares reach US$410 at the next close, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

BLOOMBERG