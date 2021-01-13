Zoom raises $2.3 billion in new stock offering

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Zoom Video Communications is raising US$1.75 billion (S$2.3 billion) through a stock offering, capitalising on enduring demand for the video-conferencing platform during the coronavirus pandemic.

Zoom is selling about 5.15 million shares at US$340 apiece, representing a 4.7 per cent discount to its last close, according to a statement on Tuesday (Jan 12). The offering is expected to close on or about Jan 15.

It has given its underwriter a 30-day option to buy as much as an additional 735,294 shares of its Class A stock at the public offering price, excluding underwriting discounts and fees, the statement shows. JPMorgan Chase & Co is the sole bookrunner for the sale.

The stock was up 5.7 per cent on Tuesday in New York.

Zoom has gained more than 380 per cent in the past 12 months, reflecting the demand it has seen as people work, learn and socialize on their computers. The stock has become a barometer of the pandemic economy, rising when Covid-19 lockdowns emerge and falling on good news about vaccines.

Chief executive officer Eric Yuan has tried to diversify Zoom's capabilities for large enterprises, small- and mid-sized businesses and individuals so the company can grow after the coronavirus is controlled and more workers return to their offices.

In Zoom's latest earnings report, it suggested that revenue growth in 2021 may be slightly less explosive than it was last year. Still, Zoom said it expects an increase in sales of 330 per cent in the current quarter, which ends in January.