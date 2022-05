A week after she was fired from fashion e-commerce platform Zilingo, co-founder and former chief executive Ankiti Bose continues to refer to it as her "baby".

"Not a day in the last six and a half, almost seven, years has been a holiday. It's been, you know, all about this baby. Mine," she said. "So it's been incredibly hard, and I don't know if I'm going to get all the answers."