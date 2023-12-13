Zara owner Inditex reports strong holiday sales and lifts margin outlook

MADRID - Zara owner Inditex reported strong holiday season trading with sales up 14 per cent in the six weeks to Dec 11 and raised its margin outlook for the year, helping push its shares to an all-time high on Dec 13.

The world’s biggest fashion retailer reported a net profit of €4.1 billion (S$5.94 billion) for the nine-month period to end-October, up 32.5 per cent from a year earlier. Sales in stores and online gained 11 per cent, slower than the 19 per cent growth seen a year earlier.

The company behind Zara and other brands is cutting store numbers and investing in larger, more attractive stores, as well as improving its logistics to deliver online orders faster than rivals.

Thanks to these changes, Inditex now sees its 2023 profit margin gaining 75 basis points, having previously guided to a stable gross margin.

“They’re in a very good place and they continue to gain strong market share,” said Mr Alistair Wittet, portfolio manager at asset management group Comgest in Paris, which holds Inditex shares.

The gross margin increase puts profitability back up at levels not seen since 2015, Mr Wittet said, adding that Inditex is managing to sell more clothes at full price.

Inditex shares were up 1.6 per cent by 0900 GMT on Dec 13.

With fast-growing budget fashion retailer Shein taking share at the cheaper end of the market, Zara has sought to attract more discerning shoppers and offered more expensive clothing, a strategy Swedish rival H&M is trying to emulate.

In a sign of the market’s confidence, Inditex’s valuation has recently overtaken H&M. Inditex shares are trading at around 21 times expected earnings, while H&M’s price-to-earnings ratio is 19.

Inditex’s third-quarter sales growth for August-October did slow, though, to 7 per cent, down from 16 per cent growth in the second quarter. Unseasonably warm weather may have affected sales in several markets, said senior analyst Patricia Cifuentes of the securities division of Spanish fund manager Bestinver.