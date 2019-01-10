YTL PowerSeraya names John Ng new CEO

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - Singapore-based utility company YTL PowerSeraya said on Thursday (Jan 10) it has appointed a new chief executive officer, with the current CEO planning to retire.

Current CEO Chan Swee Huat will step down from Jan 15, but will continue to serve as an adviser to parent company Malaysia-listed YTL Power International, PowerSeraya said.

He will be succeeded by John Ng, who was most recently chief executive of Singapore LNG Corp (SLNG) and had previously served as CEO of YTL PowerSeraya from 2009 to 2013, the company added.

Mr Ng has more than 35 years of experience in Singapore energy sector.