Malaysia-listed YTL Power International is expanding its market share in Singapore in a move that could bring cheaper and greener electricity for consumers, the firm said.

YTL PowerSeraya (PowerSeraya), its wholly owned Singapore subsidiary, paid $270 million in cash last week to buy a gas-fired power plant from Tuaspring, which was formerly owned by the now-bankrupt water company Hyflux. The plant will add a further 396MW to PowerSeraya's electricity generating capacity of 3,100MW.