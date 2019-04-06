Yee Wee Tang takes over as Grab S'pore head

A new boss took the reins at tech firm Grab Singapore this week.

Mr Yee Wee Tang succeeds Mr Lim Kell Jay, who takes on the position of co-chief of staff in the chief executive officer's office with a dual role as head of GrabFood Singapore.

Mr Yee has been with Grab for four years and was previously country head in the Philippines, Thailand and Cambodia. Before joining Grab, he was a management consultant with the Boston Consulting Group and BP.

His role as country head here involves overseeing the business strategy and operations of Grab's businesses in Singapore, the firm announced yesterday.

The firm, most recognised here as a ride-hailing platform, also provides food and delivery services, in addition to mobile payments and financial services.

Grab said Mr Lim will help to accelerate the growth of GrabFood further to become the top delivery service player here by the first half of this year.

It added that GrabFood's orders in Singapore have been growing at an average of about 25 per cent per month.

Mr Yee said Grab is committed to the long-term development of Singapore, and he looks forward to working with the team to "introduce more convenient everyday services, help more small businesses and micro-entrepreneurs to digitise and grow, and train more talent that can support our and Singapore's growth in the booming digital economy".