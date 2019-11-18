Yanlord's offer for UE shares turns unconditional

The takeover offer of Chinese real estate player Yanlord Land Group for all ordinary shares of United Engineers (UE) has turned unconditional, with the offeror's stake in UE crossing the 50 per cent threshold.

In a bourse filing last Saturday, Yanlord announced that its unit, Yanlord Commercial Property Investments, had acquired an additional 9.4 per cent stake in UE a day earlier, by purchasing 59.9 million shares of the firm at the $2.70 offer price.

Yanlord did not name the party from whom it had acquired the shares.

This brought the total stake in UE held by the offeror, Yanlord Investment Singapore (YIS), and concert parties to 51.46 per cent of all ordinary shares, making UE an indirect subsidiary of Yanlord.

The latest developments come after Yanlord revived its offer for UE late last month, following a takeover bid in 2017 by a consortium comprising Yanlord, Perennial Real Estate and Heng Yue Holdings that lapsed due to insufficient takers.

Yanlord has said it does not intend to delist UE or make any major changes to its business.

Last month, Yanlord originally set the offer price at $2.60, unchanged from 2017, but later raised it to $2.70.

As at 5pm last Friday, YIS had received valid acceptance of its offer for 0.0097 per cent of UE's ordinary shares, and none for the preference shares. YIS owns 97.7 per cent of UE's preference shares.

The closing date for the ordinary share offer and preference share offer has been extended from 5.30pm on Dec 11 to 5.30pm on Dec 26.

With the offer for UE turning unconditional, Yanlord last Saturday also announced a mandatory unconditional cash offer for WBL Corporation of $2.5947 per share, for all shares other than the 99.04 per cent stake held by YIS and UE. This is as per a ruling by the Securities Industry Council of Singapore.

UE owns 69.14 per cent of WBL via its unit UE Centennial, while YIS owns 29.9 per cent of WBL, Yanlord said in its bourse filing.

The $2.5947 offer price is the same price at which Yanlord had previously bought the WBL shares from Perennial and Heng Yue.

WBL, which engages in property development, property investment and engineering, was delisted from the Singapore Exchange in 2014.

The cash offer provides an opportunity for remaining shareholders to exit the unlisted firm, Yanlord said in its filing.

Yanlord said it currently intends for WBL to continue with its existing business activities and has no current plans to redeploy its fixed assets or discontinue the employment of the group's existing employees, other than in the ordinary and usual course of business.

Shares of UE closed one cent down to $2.70 last Friday, while shares of Yanlord closed unchanged at $1.19.