Yanlord plans to delist UE in buyout offer

Chinese developer Yanlord Land Group now plans to delist United Engineers (UE) given that its stake is edging towards the critical 90 per cent mark, it said in an update.

This reverses its initial proposal at the launch of the offer exercise in October, when Yanlord's offer vehicle said it did not intend to delist or privatise UE.

But it noted at the time that it could still re-evaluate its position if UE did not meet the free float requirement by the offer's close.

Yanlord has since built up an interest of about 81.06 per cent of ordinary UE shares, including those agreed to be acquired. It also holds sway over about 99.16 per cent of the firm's preference shares, which are not counted in the free float requirement.

Yanlord said on Monday that "having evaluated its current level of shareholding", it will not act to preserve UE's listing if the free float falls below 10 per cent, the mandatory level.

A slew of listed firms have gone private here over the last few years as major shareholders, institutional investors and industry peers buy up companies, with low valuations being one factor.

There were 14 firms undergoing privatisation or in the process of being bought out as at July, the highest number since 2016, Bloomberg reported.

Yanlord launched a mandatory offer for UE in late October at $2.60 a share, after buying out the consortium partners, Perennial and Heng Yue, with whom it had made an earlier joint bid for UE in 2017. It later raised its offer price to $2.70 a share, which values UE at $1.72 billion.

With the most recent decision, the offer's closing date has been extended from Dec 26 to Dec 30 at 5.30pm, or any later date that may be announced.

Shareholders who have accepted the offers can withdraw their acceptances within eight days of the latest move, while those who do not wish to withdraw their acceptances need not take any action.

Yanlord's attempted takeover of UE has also triggered a chain offer for UE subsidiary WBL Corp, at a price of $2.5947 in cash for each share.

SAC Capital, the independent financial adviser for the WBL deal, has found the offer "fair and reasonable" and advised shareholders to accept it, in a circular also sent out on Monday.

UE shares closed up 0.37 per cent at $2.70 yesterday, while Yanlord fell 0.86 per cent to $1.16.

