Xiaomi's Q2 revenue rise soothes investors

BEIJING • China's Xiaomi impressed investors with a surge in quarterly revenue that was driven by robust demand for its cheap smartphones in emerging markets, sending the company's shares as much as 7.2 per cent higher yesterday.

Xiaomi, which toppled Samsung Electronics as the top smartphone seller in price-conscious India earlier this year, said on Wednesday in its first results as a public company that revenue from overseas markets for the quarter ended June 30 more than doubled from the year-ago period.

The results are likely to assuage some concerns about Xiaomi's ability to sustain its scorching pace of revenue growth, after a closely-watched but disappointing initial public offering in June valued the company at almost half the US$100 billion (S$137 billion) that industry analysts had estimated.

"Xiaomi reported solid results, which surprised the market," Fubon Research analyst Dany Wu said in a broker note. "The overseas market opportunity is massive, which provides huge growth potential for Xiaomi on both hardware and software. Despite the margin decline, we think this is a compromise for rapid expansion in its overall product lines."

The company's gross margins in the second quarter dropped 2 percentage points to 12.5 per cent as steady profits at its Internet services business failed to offset declines in its hardware businesses that includes smartphones and Internet-connected devices such as smart TVs and electric scooters.

Xiaomi, which generates the bulk of its revenue from smartphones, has kept its prices low to grow rapidly in developing markets where it is taking on Samsung and Apple. It also wants to be seen as an Internet-based firm and hopes its smartphones will drive traffic to its own app store in the longer term, to boost its software-driven business and advertising on its platform.

Still, some investors remained sceptical: They have limited gains in Xiaomi's stock since it priced its IPO at HK$17. Yesterday, the shares rose to HK$18.96, before falling to end at HK$17.84, up 0.9 per cent.

While the company shipped 32 million smartphones in the quarter - up 44 per cent from the year-ago period - shipment growth rate slowed sharply from the 117 per cent recorded in the first quarter.

Xiaomi's shares trade at 37 times forward 12-month earnings, well above Apple's 18 times and Samsung's six.

