Xiang Guangda, the metals 'visionary' who brought nickel market to a standstill

LONDON (FINANCIAL TIMES) - To understand why Mr Xiang Guangda is regarded as the Steve Jobs of metals, look at an aerial shot of the Morowali Industrial Park on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. It is here that the Chinese businessman built a vast manufacturing complex that stands as a testament to his domination of the global stainless steel industry.

"Xiang is a visionary," says Mr Kenny Ives, the former head of nickel trading at Glencore. "Tsingshan's success in both China and Indonesia over the last 10 to 15 years is extraordinary."