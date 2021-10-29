Worst may be over for some carmakers hit by global chip shortage

FRANKFURT • Volkswagen, Stellantis and two US automakers have disclosed how the worldwide shortage of computer chips has weighed on their results and production, while saying that the worst of the disruption may be over.

Volkswagen yesterday said the supply woes over chip components that have caused massive order backlogs are easing, with steady improvements expected into next year.

Availability of semiconductors will be much better during the fourth quarter and ease further "quarter after quarter" into next year, said chief executive officer Herbert Diess during an interview with Bloomberg Television.

There may be some constraints left, he said, as Volkswagen works to meet unfilled orders in the region of half a million cars.

Carmakers have faced the worst of supply issues during the third quarter after availability of chips became even scarcer following factory shutdowns in South-east Asia.

Ford Motor's third-quarter revenue fell about 5 per cent from a year earlier, to US$35.7 billion (S$48.1 billion), while General Motors' (GM) revenue declined 25 per cent, to US$26.8 billion.

But Ford said on Wednesday that the critical shortage of components had already eased, and GM CEO Mary Barra noted the shortfall was growing less severe.

Volkswagen still stuck to its margin forecast, even as the unprecedented supply issues saw profit decline during the third quarter. Europe's biggest automaker cut its forecast for annual deliveries and now sees vehicle sales in line with a year ago after expecting noticeably higher auto sales previously.

Its third-quarter operating profit before special items fell 12 per cent to €2.8 billion (S$4.38 billion) compared with last year when restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic weighed on sales, Volkswagen said.

Like other carmakers, Volkswagen has navigated the chip crisis by focusing production on its most lucrative models to keep up returns with the Porsche and Audi luxury brands. Sustaining profit is vital for Volkswagen to bolster the industry's most ambitious electric-car roll-out plan and stand a chance of closing in on Tesla.

Meanwhile, Stellantis yesterday reported a 14 per cent fall in third-quarter revenue on a pro-forma basis after chip shortages cut planned quarterly production by 30 per cent or 600,000 vehicles.

Carmakers have faced the worst of supply issues during the third quarter after availability of chips became even scarcer following factory shutdowns in South-east Asia.

Chief financial officer Richard Palmer, however, said the firm was seeing a moderate improvement in chip supply this month and expected that trend to continue through the fourth quarter.

The carmaker, formed at the beginning of this year through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA, also confirmed its full-year target for an adjusted operating profit margin of around 10 per cent.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS