World's biggest refiner Sinopec posts record profits

HONG KONG • China Petroleum & Chemical said its half-year earnings jumped to the highest level on record as refining profits climbed and a rebound in crude prices brought its oil and gas exploration unit closer to breaking even.

Net income gained to 42.4 billion yuan (S$8.5 billion) in the first six months from 27.9 billion yuan a year earlier, the world's biggest refiner also known as Sinopec said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange yesterday. That is the best half-year profit on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg dating back to 2000.

Sinopec flagged the jump in first-half earnings in a profit alert last month, adding that its upstream business had "improved significantly" on higher international oil prices.

The company, which makes most of its money from processing oil into fuel, has been burdened in recent years by losses from its exploration and production segment as its ageing fields have higher production costs.

"Good cost control and better margins from selling higher-grade fuel products helped offset higher oil purchase prices for Sinopec's refining business," said Beijing-based analyst Tian Miao at Everbright Sun Hung Kai.

Sinopec shares in Hong Kong gained 1.2 per cent to close at HK$7.52 on Friday. The stock has risen 31 per cent this year, compared with a 7.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

32.5%

Increase in Sinopec's operating profit from the refining business to 38.9 billion yuan. The chemical segment posted a 29.7 per cent gain.

Global benchmark Brent crude averaged about US$71 a barrel between January and June, rising from US$53 a year earlier.

Operating losses from Sinopec's exploration and production division narrowed to 412 million yuan in the first half from 18.3 billion yuan a year earlier, according to the statement.

Operating profit from the refining business climbed 32.5 per cent to 38.9 billion yuan, while the chemical segment posted a 29.7 per cent gain.

"While higher oil prices boosted Sinopec's upstream business, it still falls short of breaking even," Mr Tian said.

"That might raise concern on how competitive its exploration business is, as even with oil prices at about US$70, it's still unable to turn a profit," he added.

Rival CNOOC reported on Thursday that its net income rose 57 per cent in the first six months to the highest level since the second half of 2014. The company pledged higher spending through the rest of 2018 to meet investment targets.

PetroChina, the nation's biggest oil and gas producer, is set to post a doubling in profit when it releases earnings on Aug 30.

BLOOMBERG