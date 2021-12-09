World stocks in third day of gains as Omicron fears ease

NEW YORK • A rebound in market sentiment continued yesterday, with world shares set for their biggest two-day jump since November last year as investors became less concerned about the Omicron variant.

World shares plunged at the end of last month when the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant spooked investors. But sentiment has rebounded sharply this week in the absence of indications that the variant would derail the economic recovery

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was up 0.2 per cent - its highest since Nov 26, when Omicron fears first hit markets.

The S&P 500 extended a rally on Tuesday as investors shook off concerns over the severity of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The benchmark index rose 2.1 per cent, adding to a gain of 1.2 per cent on Monday, for its best two-day stretch in a year.

Though much remains unknown about the variant, the gains have come amid optimism about its potency: Researchers in South Africa said patients were much less sick than those they had treated before, suggesting the variant might be less severe than other forms of the virus.

Investors are also waiting for a snapshot on inflation tomorrow, when the Labour Department is set to publish its Consumer Price Index for last month.

Federal Reserve officials have signalled the central bank is ready to speed its pullback on monetary stimulus that has helped support the economy since the start of the pandemic.

The Fed's signalling comes amid ongoing supply chain disruptions and uncertainty over how the Omicron variant could hamper the economic recovery.

Mr Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chairman, has said he expects central bank officials to discuss slowing bond purchases faster at the Fed's next meeting, scheduled for Dec 14 to Dec 15, when they will have a better sense of the new variant and updated inflation data.

Mr Powell signalled that the Fed's standard for lifting interest rates when it comes to inflation, which have remained set near zero, had been met, meaning that central bankers would be looking to the job market as they weighed when, whether and how much to raise borrowing costs.

"We're not out of the woods yet," said Ms Lindsey Bell, chief markets and money strategist at Ally Invest.

"There are still some known unknowns out there that could add anxiety into the markets," she added.

Oil prices steadied near US$75 a barrel yesterday, taking a breather after strong gains earlier this week.

Brent crude futures dropped 19 US cents, or 0.25 per cent, to US$75.25 a barrel at 0925 GMT, after settling 3.2 per cent higher on Tuesday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at US$71.78 a barrel, down 27 US cents or 0.4 per cent, having gained 3.7 per cent in the previous session.

Chinese companies trading in the United States also rallied on Tuesday.

JD.com, the e-commerce company, rose 3.9 per cent, while its rival Alibaba climbed about 1.6 per cent.

The Chinese government's loosening of lending restrictions relieved investors amid signs of broader economic slowdown.

"Crude prices continue to rebound on optimism economic activity will get a boost from both easing Omicron virus jitters and on additional easing from China," Mr Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda, a currency exchange and brokerage firm, wrote in a note.

REUTERS, NYTIMES