Hot-desking here to stay

Hot-desking rose in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic as employers needed less office space since most people worked from home. Experts say the trend - in which employees do not have fixed desks - is likely to persist even as safe management measures in Singapore were relaxed from April 26 to allow all workers to return to their workplaces.

This is because hot-desking is usually part of larger shifts towards giving workers the flexibility to work where they are most productive - whether at a desk, at home, in a cafe or by a window - and turning the office into a place for collaboration and socialising rather than just a collection of workstations.