With trade deal worries rising, December could be choppy

With this year entering its final month, investors are left feeling more concerned about progress towards a United States-China mini-deal than when last month began.

In the early half of last month, global equity markets rallied on the back of accommodative monetary policies and what were then burgeoning hopes that a phase-one deal would be concluded by the year end. But with the Hong Kong pro-democracy Bill being passed into law ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, sentiment turned decidedly south, especially after being met by China's response on Friday.

Predictably, Beijing was not pleased, with a Chinese Foreign Ministry official suggesting "strong counter-measures" are on the horizon.

This is likely to leave future trade negotiations between the two economies up in the air and investors jittery, observers noted. "I think market watchers will be keeping their eyes peeled on developments ahead of the Dec 15 deadline when the US is scheduled to implement another round of tariffs on Chinese goods," a trader told The Business Times.

Coming into this month, KGI Securities' head of Singapore research Joel Ng thinks the current climate suggests "risk-reward does not look favourable", with upcoming market events like the British general election and the impeachment probe against US President Donald Trump. He noted that with the "confluence of risks in December, sentiments can quickly reverse and cause a significant sell-off in equity markets... Many of the positive factors that contributed to the rally are starting to reverse".

In a one-month tactical call, he has advised clients to look into buying gold and products which allow investors to hedge, as well as to sell equities that have outperformed the overall market.

In a shortened Friday session, Wall Street was reeling after reports that Washington might flex its muscles to stop more foreign shipments of products with US technology to Huawei. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.59 points or 0.4 per cent to 28,051.41, the S&P 500 lost 12.65 points or 0.4 per cent to 3,140.98, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.7 points or 0.5 per cent to 8,665.47.

In the local market, the Straits Times Index (STI) extended losses from the Thursday session to finish at 3,193.92, easing 6.69 points or 0.2 per cent. Last week, the blue-chip index dipped 31.73 points or 1 per cent from Nov 22's close of 3,225.65. The STI lost 35.96 points or 1.1 per cent last month.

The start of a new month brings about the usual Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) releases. Singapore's official PMI readings for last month will be out tomorrow. Meanwhile, the IHS Markit PMI reading will be out on Wednesday, while Friday will see the release of last month's foreign reserves data.

Elsewhere in the region, China's Caixin manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs, which focus more on small and medium-sized firms, will be out on Wednesday and Friday respectively.