Winson Oil seeking $30.4m from StanChart over Hin Leong deal

Winson Oil Trading has started legal proceedings against Standard Chartered Bank Singapore to claim at least $30.4 million in payment for diesel cargo it sold to Hin Leong Trading, court documents show.

The case is among several disputes between counterparties of Hin Leong and banks on payment issues arising from oil deals with the Singapore-based trader, which is under judicial management to restructure billions of dollars of debt.

The publicly available court documents show that Winson sold an ultra-low sulphur diesel cargo to Hin Leong and received a letter of credit from StanChart on April 2.

Winson presented the letter of credit to StanChart via Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, but StanChart did not make the payment which was due last month, Winson says in the documents.

Winson is also seeking damages, interest and costs from StanChart.

StanChart and Credit Agricole declined comment. Winson did not respond to a request for comment.

In April, Hin Leong handed over management of the company to PricewaterhouseCoopers after several bank lenders with large exposures objected to its application for a moratorium.

This came after news of a probe by the police and increased scrutiny by regulators, following admissions by Mr Lim Oon Kuin that the firm had hidden about US$800 million (S$1.1 billion) in losses incurred from futures trading over the years.

Earlier this month, Winson also took OCBC Bank to court over payment for a sale of fuel to the troubled trader that was financed by OCBC.

A Singapore court had previously dismissed an application by Unipec Singapore for an injunction to stop Credit Agricole from paying Hin Leong for a diesel shipment.

