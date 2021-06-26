Win for Japan's corporate governance as Toshiba chairman ousted

TOKYO • Shareholders at crisis-ridden Toshiba voted out its board chairman and one other director yesterday, a rebuke of the company after it was found to have colluded with the government in suppressing foreign investor interests.

For many, the result at the annual general meeting marks a new watershed moment for corporate governance in Japan after activist Toshiba shareholders prevailed earlier this year in securing a probe into the allegations of pressure on overseas investors.

"This result is a sign of a paradigm shift in Japan and will only embolden activist investors, foreign or domestic," said Mr Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore.

But supporters of ousted chairman Osamu Nagayama say his failure to win re-election will only set Toshiba back, depriving the industrial conglomerate, which has lurched from crisis to crisis since 2015, of experienced leadership.

The newly elected board will meet later today to discuss who will head the new board.

A Toshiba source said foreign investors had voted in greater numbers than in the company's previous shareholder meetings as they saw it as an important test case of corporate governance in Japan.

Mr Nagayama joined Toshiba's board last year after the alleged pressuring of foreign shareholders to vote in line with management's board nominees.

He is a former Chugai Pharmaceutical chief executive and Sony Group board director. The electronics giant and former United States ambassador to Japan John Roos expressed support for him.

But his critics argued he should step down to take responsibility for the board's resistance to addressing the allegations.

Shareholder advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis had recommended that shareholders not reappoint him, while 3D Investment Partners, Toshiba's Singapore-based No. 2 shareholder, had called for his resignation.

3D Investment said it hoped the AGM marked the start of a new era at Toshiba and it looked forward to constructive dialogue with the board and management.

Toshiba nominated 11 directors, including Mr Nagayama. Mr Nobuyuki Kobayashi, an audit committee member, was also ousted.

Toshiba shares recouped earlier losses to be flat after the result. The stock has risen more than two-thirds in value this year, bolstered by a US$20 billion (S$26.9 million) bid for the firm by private equity company CVC Capital. Toshiba dismissed that bid but promised a strategic review.

