Wilmar's stock sinks on plans for $1.1b share, bond sale

Singapore-listed agribusiness giant Wilmar International saw its shares plunge yesterday after one of its largest shareholders said it plans to sell shares and bonds with a combined value of US$800 million (S$1.1 billion).

Disclosing the move on Wednesday, Chicago-based grain trader Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) said it expects to retain at least a 20 per cent stake in Wilmar. The company had a 24.6 per cent effective stake as on March 4, said data provider Refinitiv.

ADM said two of its units will undertake the proposed sale of 170.5 million Wilmar shares for about US$500 million, pursuant to a secondary block trade deal with a syndicate of managers.

They represent 2.68 per cent of Wilmar's total issued share capital and have been priced and placed at $4.40 per share.

ADM said it expects to use the net proceeds from the block trade to meet its working capital requirements, funding its capital expenditures and a possible buyback.

In addition, ADM unit ADM Ag Holding is offering about US$300 million worth of zero coupon bonds exchangeable for Wilmar ordinary shares to investors outside the United States.

Wilmar shares sank as much as 52 cents, or 10.7 per cent, to $4.34 soon after trading opened yesterday, and closed down 50 cents, or 10.3 per cent, at $4.36.