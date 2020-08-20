Wilmar shares sink after major shareholder says will cut stake with US$500m share sale

SINGAPORE - Singapore-listed agribusiness giant Wilmar International saw its shares plunge on Thursday morning (Aug 20) after one of its largest shareholders said it plans to sell shares and bonds with a combined value of US$800 million (S$1.1 billion).

Disclosing the move on Wednesday, grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) said it expects to retain at least a 20 per cent stake in Wilmar, Reuters reported.

ADM had a 24.6 per cent effective stake in Wilmar as of March 4, said Reuters, quoting data from Refinitiv.

Wilmar shares sank to a low of $4.35 in the morning and was trading down 50 cents or 10.3 per cent to $4.36 as at 10:58am.

Some 203.5 million shares changed hands, compared to the counter's three-month average trading volume of 163 million shares, making Wilmar the most heavily traded counter on the Singapore Exchange.

Two of ADM's units will undertake the proposed sale of Wilmar's ordinary shares for about US$500 million pursuant to a secondary block trade agreement with a syndicate of managers, Reuters reported.

ADM added that unit ADM Ag Holding also aims to conduct an offering of about US$300 million worth of bonds outside the United States.

It expects to use the net proceeds from the block trade for meeting its working capital requirements, funding its capital expenditures and a possible buyback, Reuters reported.

It said Wilmar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.