Will Sam Goi's bid to run Hanwell end well?

The upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) of mainboard-listed food and consumer goods distributor Hanwell Holdings could see fireworks if there is a tussle between two leading shareholders to take management control.

"Popiah King" Sam Goi, with a 22.67 per cent stake, is making a bid to become executive chairman. But The Straits Times understands that this has not won the support of the company's second biggest shareholder, Ms Tang Cheuk Kee, better known as Ms Coco Tang.