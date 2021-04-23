Company Watch

Will Sam Goi's bid to run Hanwell end well?

He faces resistance from majority of board members; attention switches now to how minority shareholders will vote at AGM

Mr Sam Goi's push to be Hanwell's executive chairman was rejected by the board despite his willingness to be paid only $1 a year.
Mr Sam Goi's push to be Hanwell's executive chairman was rejected by the board despite his willingness to be paid only $1 a year.
The upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) of mainboard-listed food and consumer goods distributor Hanwell Holdings could see fireworks if there is a tussle between two leading shareholders to take management control.

"Popiah King" Sam Goi, with a 22.67 per cent stake, is making a bid to become executive chairman. But The Straits Times understands that this has not won the support of the company's second biggest shareholder, Ms Tang Cheuk Kee, better known as Ms Coco Tang.

