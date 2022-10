China-related stocks, which were beaten down badly last year, are showing signs of a comeback.

They have outperformed global and US equities since the start of the year, and more so since Chinese New Year on Feb 1, which saw China ushering in the Year of the Tiger. In Chinese folklore, the tiger symbolises strength and is known to ward off disasters, which will be welcome news for investors after a tumultuous year for China in 2021.