Why India beats the US when it comes to women airline pilots

NEW DELHI • Ms Nivedita Bhasin became the world's youngest commercial airline captain in 1989, but the Indian pilot still recalls her early years when other crew members would urge her to rush into the cockpit so passengers would not get nervous at the sight of a woman flying their plane.

Three decades after her career began, women pilots are no longer a rarity in India, making the country a success story when it comes to diversity in the airline industry.

India has the highest percentage of women pilots globally, the International Society of Women Airline Pilots estimates, with about 12.4 per cent of all pilots women compared with 5.5 per cent in the United States, the world's largest aviation market, and 4.7 per cent in Britain.

The statistics raise questions about how a nation - which placed 135th among 146 countries on the World Economic Forum's ranking of nations based on gender parity - was able to reverse the trend in this particular industry.

Some of the answers may offer lessons for other countries and sectors striving to get more women into their ranks. Businesses that are more diverse tend to perform better, and some studies have even shown that female pilots have fewer safety incidents.

Hiring more women could also help airlines address the staff shortages disrupting travel as the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic and demand rebounds.

Trailblazers like Ms Bhasin say Indian women are being encouraged by a string of factors from outreach programmes to improved corporate policies to strong family support.

Many Indian women were drawn to flying through an air wing of the National Cadet Corps, formed in 1948, a kind of youth programme where students are trained to operate microlight aircraft.

To make the expensive commercial pilot training more accessible to women, some state governments are subsidising it and companies such as Honda Motor give full scholarships for an 18-month course at an Indian flying school and help them get jobs.

"India started decades ago recruiting women into Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) positions, including pilots," said Professor Michele Halleran, director of diversity initiatives at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida. "In the US, we have only started the demand for a diversity movement in aviation because of our current drastic pilot and technician shortage."

The Indian Air Force began recruiting women pilots for helicopters and transport aircraft back in the 1990s. It was not until this year that they were allowed to take up fighter roles.

Some airlines in India are devising policies to retain female talent.

IndiGo, India's largest passenger airline, said it offers flexibility to women pilots and crew to continue working safely, excluding flying duties, during pregnancy.

It gives 26 weeks of paid maternity leave that is required under the law and also offers creches for childcare. Women pilots can opt for a flexible contract with two weeks' leave in a calendar month, until a child is five years old.

Vistara offers pregnant pilots the option of temporary jobs on the ground or administrative roles until they are ready to fly, according to a spokesman. It also gives paid maternity leave for six months and reimburses creche fees.

Some carriers also assign a driver and a guard to drop off and pick up women flying late at night, said commercial pilot Hana Khan.

Many women pilots in India have a more prosaic explanation for their successes: family support.

India's familial structure, where extended families often live together and grandparents and aunts often help raise children or manage households, is particularly helpful in an industry that demands long hours and regular travel away from home, pilots say.

"It's no secret we have the support of parents and it's a norm to hire staff," said Ms Zoya Agarwal, who got international media attention when she flew Air India's first non-stop flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru with an all-women crew last year. "Women like me can fly to San Francisco for five days and not think about what's happening at home. You have that comfort."

The absolute numbers of women pilots still tend to be higher in developed countries than in India because airline markets in places like the US are much larger, with a bigger total staff of both men and women.

Still, hiring more women can ease a persistent deficit of pilots and airport workers that is forcing airlines to reduce and cancel flights, threatening to snarl the aggressive revival in traffic.

Boeing estimates that the world will need more than 600,000 new pilots in the next two decades.

Some people believe the benefits might extend further, and may be contributing to India's airline safety rankings, which exceed some developed nations.

The US has had almost five times as many fatal air accidents as India since 1945, according to the Aviation Safety Network.

Some of the differences in statistics could simply be the outcome of the US being a larger aviation market than India as more flights increase the probability of accidents. Even so, many pilots believe that having a large percentage of women is at the very least helpful to safety.

