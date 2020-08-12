What's next for Temasek, Keppel and SembMarine?

It has been an eventful two days as Singapore recovered from a weekend of National Day celebrations.

First, on Monday evening, investment firm Temasek surprised the market by announcing that it would not proceed with its pre-conditional $4.1 billion partial offer for Keppel Corp.

Then yesterday, all the resolutions needed for a recapitalisation of Sembcorp Marine and a pathway for Sembcorp Industries to go forward as a pure-play urban infrastructure and energy play were passed by the shareholders of both firms.

But first, Keppel.

Temasek's announcement came after Keppel breached a key condition of the deal after posting a $697.6 million net loss for the second quarter ended June 30. This condition was that Keppel's profit after tax must not fall by more than 20 per cent, or below $557 million, over the cumulative four quarters from the third quarter ended Sept 30 last year.

Keppel's cumulative loss after tax for the 12 months to June 30 stood at $165 million, on the back of massive impairments of $919 million in the second quarter. As expected, the main culprit was Keppel's Offshore & Marine unit.

As expected, the reaction was swift and brutal: Keppel's stock dived by over 12 per cent in early trading yesterday, before recovering to close down 11 per cent at $4.80.

In short, the market reacted as if Keppel was now in trouble without a "rescue" from Temasek. Herd instinct was on full display.

But here are a few facts.

First, the Temasek plan was not an injection of new funds. It was simply a plan to buy about $4 billion of shares at $7.35 a piece from other minority shareholders. In short, it would not have made any difference to Keppel's balance sheet, which, by the way, is still pretty solid by any measure.

In fact, excluding impairments, Keppel posted a net profit of $222 million for the quarter - up 45 per cent from $153 million a year earlier. And for the first half, even after writing off a $69 million loss on its O&M business, it still posted a 5 per cent increase in net profit to $393 million. So take away the O&M impairment, and Keppel isn't doing too badly.

Second, Temasek's offer was unsolicited. And there was never any assurance that the deal would go through.



So the main benefit to shareholders was that the $7.35 offer price provided an upside assurance in the near term.

Third, Keppel already had a strong and realistic Vision 2030 plan as early as May this year, where it outlined a strategy and a road map to achieve a 15 per cent long-term return on equity target.

The plan builds on its strengths in engineering, developing and operating specialised assets, as well as capital and asset management and focuses on four key areas - energy and environment, urban development, connectivity and asset management.

Now for the Sembcorp deals.

With shareholders of SembMarine and Sembcorp Industries voting overwhelmingly in favour of the three inter-conditional resolutions at extraordinary general meetings for the proposed $2.1 billion recapitalisation for the offshore and marine engineering group, the two will now decouple.

Sembcorp Industries will subscribe for up to $1.5 billion of the rights shares by setting off a $1.5 billion subordinated loan it extended to its subsidiary in June last year. These SembMarine shares will then be distributed in specie to Sembcorp Industries shareholders.

Meanwhile, Temasek, having obtained a whitewash resolution, will likely end up with a much larger direct stake in SembMarine.

But here's the thing.

Leading up to Monday, the market had widely speculated that the ultimate plan in all of this was to merge a revitalised SembMarine and Keppel's O&M business under a Temasek umbrella, creating a new larger and stronger entity.

However, with the Temasek-Keppel deal falling through, all bets are off.

Or so it seems.

But remember, Temasek already has a 20.4 per cent stake in Keppel. And it could accumulate up to 58 per cent of SembMarine, depending on how many of the company's shareholders do not take up their rights.

Then there is that small, rather unnoticed, phrase in Keppel's response on Monday night: "Notwithstanding the withdrawal of the partial offer, we intend to engage Temasek, which remains our single largest shareholder, to explore opportunities for strategic collaboration."

Remember the old saying: When one door closes, another will open.

When the proverbial dust finally settles, it could be a win-win-win for SembMarine, Sembcorp Industries and Keppel.