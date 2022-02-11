What termination of Keppel's bid means for SPH shareholders

and
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), upon consulting the Securities Industry Council (SIC) on Wednesday, terminated an Aug 2 agreement setting out the terms and conditions for its takeover by Keppel Corp.

This paves the way for SPH shareholders to vote for a rival takeover offer by Cuscaden Peak that SPH's board has deemed superior to Keppel's offer. At the same time, Keppel Pegasus, a unit of Keppel, said it has started arbitration proceedings against SPH to enforce its rights to seek performance of SPH's obligations.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 11, 2022, with the headline What termination of Keppel's bid means for SPH shareholders. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top