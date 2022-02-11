What termination of Keppel's bid means for SPH shareholders

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), upon consulting the Securities Industry Council (SIC) on Wednesday, terminated an Aug 2 agreement setting out the terms and conditions for its takeover by Keppel Corp.

This paves the way for SPH shareholders to vote for a rival takeover offer by Cuscaden Peak that SPH's board has deemed superior to Keppel's offer. At the same time, Keppel Pegasus, a unit of Keppel, said it has started arbitration proceedings against SPH to enforce its rights to seek performance of SPH's obligations.