What it should have been

Wednesday's report, "WeWork launches S'pore's largest co-working office in Collyer Quay", stated that WeWork's co-working office 21 Collyer Quay is 90 per cent committed, and that occupancy growth for its 14 locations in Singapore in the second quarter of this year grew 25 per cent over last year.

WeWork has clarified that its Collyer Quay facility has 60 per cent commitment, and occupancy for the Singapore portfolio grew 25 percentage points in the second quarter over last year.

In the same report, we stated that WeWork is a 22-year-old company. WeWork is 12 years old. We are sorry for the error.