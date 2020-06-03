WeWork regional MD departs; firm names new Pacific MD

The managing director (MD) of WeWork South-east Asia and Korea, Mr Turochas Fuad, has left the company to pursue other interests, according to his LinkedIn post late on Monday evening.

Yesterday, the co-working space operator named real estate veteran Samit Chopra as its new MD for the Pacific region, overseeing Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea and Australia.

The leadership reshuffle comes as the struggling firm is attempting a turnaround following its botched listing attempt last year. WeWork reported a net loss of US$1.25 billion (S$1.75 billion) in the third quarter last year.

In the LinkedIn post, Mr Fuad said he had decided to shift his attention to his "next entrepreneurial path".

He joined WeWork after Spacemob, the Singapore-based co-working start-up he founded, was acquired by WeWork in 2017 for an undisclosed sum.

Mr Fuad noted that he had expanded WeWork's presence in South-east Asia from three to 34 locations, and also spearheaded its business transformation in South Korea.

Mr Chopra, whose appointment was effective on Monday, brings more than two decades of experience in the real estate industry to WeWork.

He was most recently executive vice-president of enterprise and sales at office space provider IWG.

THE BUSINESS TIMES