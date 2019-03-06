WeWork opens new outlet in Jalan Besar, its first outside CBD

The latest outlet here from co-working space firm WeWork is up and running.

The offices, which are housed at the ARC 380 commercial development in Jalan Besar, are the firm's first location outside the central business district.

It is also the firm's first site with additional amenities such as a sky terrace with a swimming pool, a gym and an open rooftop, WeWork said, adding that the new space can host around 380 members.

It said the Jalan Besar site, which opened last Friday, is well positioned on the city fringes, close to the central business district and the Marina Bay Financial Centre, with three MRT stations nearby - Bendemeer on the Downtown Line, Lavender on the East-West Line and Boon Keng on the North-East Line. City Square Mall and the upcoming Paya Lebar Commercial Hub are also nearby.

WeWork, which has 10 spots in Singapore, will open its next location - 109 North Bridge Road - in the second quarter.

WeWork South-east Asia managing director Turochas Fuad said: "Singapore is at the epicentre of a high-growth region with ambitious and capable start-ups and enterprises hungry for success.

380

Number of members WeWork's new space in Jalan Besar can host. The co-working space firm, which has 10 spots in Singapore, will open its next location - 109 North Bridge Road - in the second quarter.

"Our growing presence in Singapore is a testament to WeWork's commitment to reshaping the future of work."