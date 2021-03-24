WeWork discloses 2020 loss of $4.3b, reportedly seeking Spac deal

BENGALURU • WeWork lost US$3.2 billion (S$4.3 billion) last year, the office-sharing start-up disclosed in a presentation shown to prospective investors as part of a pitch for US$1 billion in investment and a stock market listing, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The company's losses narrowed from US$3.5 billion in 2019 and it plans to go public at a valuation of US$9 billion including debt through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (Spac), according to a person directly briefed on the presentation.

A Spac is a shell company that raises funds in an initial public offering (IPO) with the aim of acquiring a private company, which then becomes public as result of the merger.

Reuters reported in January that WeWork was in talks to go public through a merger with a Spac and was exploring raising funds from private investors.

The company's plans for a high-profile IPO imploded in October 2019 due to widespread criticism over its business model and its founder Adam Neumann's management style.

SoftBank Group later bailed out the start-up.

WeWork is now in talks with BowX Acquisition Corp, a blank-cheque company that raised US$420 million in August, according to the Financial Times, which first reported the news.

WeWork declined to comment.

The report said WeWork forecast occupancy to rebound to 90 per cent by the end of next year, from 47 per cent at the end of last year.

The company expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of US$485 million next year, the report added.

REUTERS